people-of-telangana-yearning-for-‘double-engine-growth’:-pm-modi-at-hyderabad-rally

NEW DELHI: Sounding the poll bugle for the 2023

Telangana

assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people of the state are yearning for “double engine growth” which will happen when the BJP comes to power.

Addressing a massive public meeting titled ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, PM

Modi

asserted that when BJP’s double engine government will be formed in Telangana, development work will be expedited in every city and village of the state.

Citing the example of other states, the Prime Minister said that the double engine government of the BJP has led to the increasing trust of people.

“Even in Telangana, people are paving the way for BJP’s double engine government,” he said.

The Prime Minister spoke at length about the various policies introduced by the BJP government for the welfare of the poor, dalit and tribal people.

“BJP is not only making projects of innovation and technology but also providing resources to poor brothers & sisters … we’re putting continuous efforts into welfare of Telangana’s farmers,” he said.

PM Modi said that in the last 8 years, the length of national highways in Telangana has doubled.

Praising the people of Telangana for their hard work, the Prime Minister said that the southern state has a lot of talent.

“Telangana is also known for its history and culture … its art and architecture are a matter of pride for all of us,” PM Modi said.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who also addressed the rally, slammed the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government in the state.

“KCR doesn’t care about your source of livelihood. He has no concern for the unemployed youth. He just wants to make his son the CM,” he said.

Shah asserted that in 2023, it is not KCR’s son but the BJP which will form the government in the state.

Speaking at the rally, BJP president JP Nadda said that the state is under heavy losses due to the KCR government.

“People are perturbed by the corruption and injustice of KCR government. The state is in loss of Rs 4.5 lakh crore under him.

“People gave us a good response in recent elections held at different levels in the state,” Nadda said, referring to the BJP’s impressive performance in the local body polls.

(With inputs from agencies)

