Big Brother . former housemate, Cindy Okafor recently took to her social media page to share some thought-provoking facts and realities about life while preaching the need for self-love.
Cindy Okafor Self Love Facts In an Instastory session she launched, Cindy advised people to always put themselves first no matter what.
She wrote:
“Put yourself first and take good care of you. People can drive miles to come bury you, but can’t cross a street to help you when you still living.”

