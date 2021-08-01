people-are-doing-whatever-they-can-to-catch-a-glimpse-of-the-olympics

Whether watching bikers fly through the air from a bridge hundreds of feet away or lining up on the street to take in a triathlon, Tokyo’s eager fans are increasingly finding ways to enjoy the Olympics in person — despite the ban on spectators inside venues.

Hundreds of people were seen crowded along a bridge close to the BMX freestyle venue trying to catch a glimpse of the final competitions on Sunday. Crowds lined the streets to watch cyclists competing in the mixed triathlon event on Saturday morning, and many defied requests from police to leave the area.

People watch the BMX freestyle event from a bridge in Tokyo on Sunday. (Christian Hartmann/Reuters)

People watch the BMX freestyle event from a bridge in Tokyo on Sunday. (Tom Booth/CNN)

With Covid-19 cases surging to new records in Tokyo and Japan’s capital under a state of emergency, the Olympics are effectively operating in a bubble, with residents on the outside looking in.

While public-facing events give spectators a chance to get a glimpse of the Games, the pandemic makes it risky. Tokyo’s daily case numbers keep hitting new records, and doctors have warned that health care systems are facing a tremendous burden that is at risk of being overwhelmed.

Spectators cheer for Delian Stateff of Italy during the triathlon mixed relay on Saturday. (Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg/Getty Images)