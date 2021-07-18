Home Technology Pensioners are spending more than eight hours playing video games every week – Daily Mail
Pensioners are spending more than eight hours playing video games every week – Daily Mail

Why OAPs love Gran Theft Auto… Pensioners are spending more than eight hours playing video games every week

  • Pensioners are spending more than eight hours playing video games every week
  • Candy Crush was the top game among 2,000 old folk, followed by Tetris
  • FIFA came in the third spot, and shoot-’em-up Call Of Duty was fourth

By Mail on Sunday Reporter

Forget bingo and gardening – pensioners are spending more than eight hours playing video games every week.

Candy Crush was the top game among 2,000 old folk in a study, followed by Tetris.

FIFA came in the third spot, and shoot-’em-up Call Of Duty was fourth.

Other top choices were Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite.

Candy Crush was the top game among 2,000 old folk in a study, followed by Tetris. FIFA came in the third spot, and shoot-’em-up Call Of Duty was fourth. Other top choices were Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite

David Collins, 68, of Harrow, North London, said that gaming had helped keep him in touch with his two grandchildren.

He said: ‘I’ve been playing FIFA and Fortnite online with my two grandkids. It’s great fun.

‘The wife thinks it’s a bit odd, but even she has started playing when the grandkids are on.’

