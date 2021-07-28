pennsylvania’s-top-350-football-players-in-2022-(56-60)

Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2022? PA Preps answers that question now!
Release Dates:
Rankings 66-70 – 7/26
Rankings 61-65 – 7/27
Rankings 56-60 – 7/28
Rankings 51-55 – 7/29
Rankings 46-50 – 7/30
Rankings 41-45 – 7/31
Rankings 36-40 – 8/1
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
——————
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2021 Conference Previews
Inter-Academic – 7/26
Inter-County – 7/27
Lackawanna 1 – 7/28
Lackawanna 2 – 7/29
Lackawanna 3 – 7/30
Lackawanna 4 – 7/31
Lancaster-Lebanon 1 – 8/1
Pittsburgh City
Suburban One American
Suburban One Continental
Suburban One National
Western Pennsylvania
WPIAL A Big Seven
WPIAL A Eastern
Eastern Pennsylvania South
Freelance
Heartland I
Heartland II
Heartland III
Heritage
WPIAL A Tri-County South
WPIAL AA Allegheny
WPIAL AA Century
WPIAL AA Midwestern
WPIAL AA Three Rivers
WPIAL AAA Allegheny Seven
WPIAL AAA Interstate
District 10 Region 6
District 10 Region 7
District 10 Region 8
District 9 Large
District 9 Small North
District 9 Small South
Eastern Pennsylvania North
WPIAL AAA Northwestern Six
WPIAL AAAA Big Eight
WPIAL AAAA Greater Allegheny
WPIAL AAAA Parkway
WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Six
WPIAL AAAAA Big East
WPIAL AAAAA Northeast
Delaware Valley
District 10 Region 1
District 10 Region 2
District 10 Region 4
District 10 Region 5
WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County
Wyoming Valley 3A-A
Wyoming Valley 4A
Wyoming Valley 6A/5A
York-Adams 1
York-Adams 2
York-Adams 3
Berks Inter-County 1
Berks Inter-County 2
Bicentennial
Central
Ches-Mont American
Ches-Mont National
Colonial-Schuylkill
Player Rankings by Class
Top 300 in 2022
Top 250 in 2023
Top 150 in 2024
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2022
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Top Returning Defensive Players for 2021
York-Adams 1
York-Adams 2
York-Adams 3
WPIAL AA Allegheny
WPIAL AA Century
WPIAL AA Midwestern
WPIAL AA Three Rivers
WPIAL AAA Allegheny Seven
WPIAL AAA Interstate
WPIAL AAA Northwestern Six
Suburban One American
Suburban One Continental
Suburban One National
Western Pennsylvania
WPIAL A Big Seven
WPIAL A Eastern
WPIAL A Tri-County South
Philadelphia Public Independence
Philadelphia Public Liberty
Philadelphia Public National
PIAA District IV
Pioneer Frontier
Pioneer Liberty
Pittsburgh City
Wyoming Valley 4A
Wyoming Valley 6A/5A
Mid-Penn Liberty
Mountain
Northern Tier Large
Northern Tier Small
Philadelphia Catholic Blue
Philadelphia Catholic Red
Philadelphia Public American
WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County
Wyoming Valley 3A-A
Lancaster-Lebanon 3
Lancaster-Lebanon 4
Laurel Highlands
Mid-Penn Capital
Mid-Penn Colonial
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Mid-Penn Keystone
WPIAL AAAAA Big East
WPIAL AAAAA Northeast
Inter-County
Lackawanna 1
Lackawanna 2
Lackawanna 3
Lackawanna 4
Lancaster-Lebanon 1
Lancaster-Lebanon 2
WPIAL AAAA Parkway
WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Six
Freelance
Heartland I
Heartland II
Heartland III
Heritage
Inter-Academic
WPIAL AAAA Big Eight
WPIAL AAAA Greater Allegheny
District 10 Region 4
District 10 Region 5
District 10 Region 6
District 10 Region 7
District 10 Region 8
Eastern Pennsylvania North
Eastern Pennsylvania South
Delaware Valley
District 9 Large
District 9 Small North
District 9 Small South
District 10 Region 1
District 10 Region 2
Berks Inter-County 1
Berks Inter-County 2
Bicentennial
Central
Ches-Mont American
Ches-Mont National
Colonial-Schuylkill
Top Returning Offensive Players for 2021
York-Adams 1
York-Adams 2
York-Adams 3
WPIAL AA Allegheny
WPIAL AA Century
WPIAL AA Midwestern
WPIAL AA Three Rivers
WPIAL AAA Allegheny Seven
WPIAL AAA Interstate
WPIAL AAA Northwestern Six
Suburban One American
Suburban One Continental
Suburban One National
Western Pennsylvania
WPIAL A Big Seven
WPIAL A Eastern
WPIAL A Tri-County South
Philadelphia Public Independence
Philadelphia Public Liberty
Philadelphia Public National
PIAA District IV
Pioneer Frontier
Pioneer Liberty
Pittsburgh City
Wyoming Valley 4A
Wyoming Valley 6A/5A
Mid-Penn Liberty
Mountain
Northern Tier Large
Northern Tier Small
Philadelphia Catholic Blue
Philadelphia Catholic Red
Philadelphia Public American
WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County
Wyoming Valley 3A-A
Lancaster-Lebanon 3
Lancaster-Lebanon 4
Laurel Highlands
Mid-Penn Capital
Mid-Penn Colonial
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Mid-Penn Keystone
WPIAL AAAAA Big East
WPIAL AAAAA Northeast
Inter-County
Lackawanna 1
Lackawanna 2
Lackawanna 3
Lackawanna 4
Lancaster-Lebanon 1
Lancaster-Lebanon 2
WPIAL AAAA Parkway
WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Six
Freelance
Heartland I
Heartland II
Heartland III
Heritage
Inter-Academic
WPIAL AAAA Big Eight
WPIAL AAAA Greater Allegheny
District 10 Region 4
District 10 Region 5
District 10 Region 6
District 10 Region 7
District 10 Region 8
Eastern Pennsylvania North
Eastern Pennsylvania South
Delaware Valley
District 9 Large
District 9 Small North
District 9 Small South
District 10 Region 1
District 10 Region 2
Berks Inter-County 1
Berks Inter-County 2
Bicentennial
Central
Ches-Mont American
Ches-Mont National
Colonial-Schuylkill
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2024
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Top Players by Position (2023)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Fullbacks
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Guards
Offensive Tackles
Defensive Ends
Defensive Tackles
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Safeties
Kickers
Punters
Database
Top Players by Position (2022)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Fullbacks
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Guards
Defensive Ends
Defensive Tackles
Offensive Tackles
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Safeties
Kickers
Punters
Database
Most Recruited Players in 2022
Rankings 31-35
Rankings 26-30
Rankings 21-25
Rankings 16-20
Rankings 11-15
Rankings 6-10
Rankings 1-5
Top Players by Position (2024)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Offensive Linemen
Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Kickers
Punters
Database
Player Rankings by Position (2022)
Top 25 Quarterbacks
Top 25 Running Backs
Top 25 Wide Receivers
Top 25 Offensive Linemen
Top 25 Defensive Linemen
Top 25 Linebackers
Top 25 Defensive Backs
Top 10 Football Candidates in 2023
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Preseason Top 10 Football Teams for 2021
Class 6A
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Most Recruited Players in 2023
Rankings 31-35
Rankings 26-30
Rankings 21-25
Rankings 16-20
Rankings 11-15
Rankings 6-10
Rankings 1-5
2020 Honors
Junior Kicker of the Year
Junior Punter of the Year
Sophomore Quarterback of the Year
Sophomore Running Back of the Year
Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year
Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year
Freshman Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year
Sophomore Defensive Lineman of the Year
Freshman Defensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Sophomore Quarterback of the Year
Freshman Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Sophomore Running Back of the Year
Freshman Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Wide Receiver of the Year
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Linebacker of the Year
Defensive Back of the Year
Kicker of the Year
Punter of the Year
Player of the Year
Senior of the Year
Junior of the Year
Sophomore of the Year
Freshman of the Year
Quarterback of the Year
Running Back of the Year
Player Rankings by Position (2021)
Top 25 Quarterbacks
Top 25 Running Backs
Top 25 Wide Receivers
Top 25 Offensive Linemen
Top 25 Defensive Linemen
Top 25 Linebackers
Top 25 Defensive Backs
Top Players by Position (2021)
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Fullbacks
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Guards
Offensive Tackles
Defensive Ends
Defensive Tackles
Linebackers
Defensive Backs
Safeties
Kickers
Punters
Database
2023 Football Stock Risers
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
2022 Football Stock Risers
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
2021 Football Stock Risers
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
2020 Football Season Coverage
Offensive Team of the Week
Defensive Team of the Week
New Names, 2024 Offense
New Names, 2024 Defense
New Names, 2021 Offense
New Names, 2021 Defense
New Names, 2022 Offense
New Names, 2022 Defense
New Names, 2023 Offense
New Names, 2023 Defense
Most Recruited Players in 2021
Rankings 31-35
Rankings 26-30
Rankings 21-25
Rankings 16-20
Rankings 11-15
Rankings 6-10
Rankings 1-5
2020 Preseason Honors
QB of the Year Nominees
RB of the Year Nominees
WR of the Year Nominees
OL of the Year Nominees
DL of the Year Nominees
LB of the Year Nominees
DB of the Year Nominees
2020 Conference Previews
Philadelphia Catholic Red
Philadelphia Public American
Philadelphia Public Independence
Philadelphia Public Liberty
Philadelphia Public National
Lackawanna 4
Lancaster-Lebanon 1
Lancaster-Lebanon 2
Lancaster-Lebanon 3
Laurel Highlands
Northern Tier
Philadelphia Catholic Blue
Pioneer Frontier
Pioneer Liberty
Pittsburgh City
Schuylkill 1
Schuylkill 2
Northern Tier Large
Northern Tier Small
Inter-Academic
Inter-County
Lackawanna 1
Lackawanna 2
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mountain
Suburban One Continental
Suburban One National
Tri-Valley
Western Pennsylvania
WPIAL A Big Seven
Mid-Penn Colonial
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Eastern Pennsylvania South
Freelance
Heartland I
Heartland II
Heartland III
Mid-Penn Capital
WPIAL A Tri-County South
WPIAL AA Allegheny
WPIAL AA Interstate
WPIAL AA Midwestern
WPIAL AA Three Rivers
Lackawanna 3
Suburban One American
District 10 Region 4
District 10 Region 5
District 10 Region 6
District 10 Region 7
District 10 Region 8
Heritage
WPIAL A Eastern
WPIAL AAA Tri-County West
WPIAL AAAA Big Eight
WPIAL AAAA Northwest Eight
WPIAL AAAAA Allegheny Eight
Eastern Pennsylvania North
WPIAL AAA Big East
Delaware Valley
District 9 Large
District 9 Small North
District 9 Small South
District 10 Region 1
District 10 Region 2
WPIAL AAAAA Big East
WPIAL AAAAA Northern
WPIAL AAAAAA Quad County
Wyoming Valley 3A-A
Wyoming Valley 4A
Wyoming Valley 6A/5A
York Adams 1
York Adams 2
Berks Inter-County 1
Berks Inter-County 2
Bicentennial
Central
Ches-Mont American
Ches-Mont National
Colonial
Preseason All State Teams
3A First Team Defense
2A First Team Offense
2A First Team Defense
Elite First Team Offense
Elite First Team Defense
3A Second Team Defense
Elite Second Team Defense
6A First Team Defense
3A First Team Offense
3A Second Team Offense
4A First Team Defense
1A First Team Offense
1A First Team Defense
6A First Team Offense
6A Second Team Defense
Elite Second Team Offense
6A Second Team Offense
5A First Team Offense
5A First Team Defense
4A First Team Offense
2A Second Team Offense
2A Second Team Defense
1A Second Team Offense
1A Second Team Defense
Elite Third Team Offense
Elite Third Team Defense
5A Second Team Offense
5A Second Team Defense
4A Second Team Offense
4A Second Team Defense
Elite Fourth Team Offense
Elite Fourth Team Defense
Elite Fifth Team Offense
Elite Fifth Team Defense
1A Third Team Offense
1A Third Team Defense
4A Third Team Offense
4A Third Team Defense
3A Third Team Offense
3A Third Team Defense
2A Third Team Offense
2A Third Team Defense
6A Third Team Offense
6A Third Team Defense
5A Third Team Offense
5A Third Team Defense
Rankings 1-5