pence-says-he’s-‘had-enough’-of-biden-as-he-looks-to-escape-trump’s-shadow-in-iowa

Des Moines, Iowa (CNN) Former Vice President Mike Pence crisscrossed Iowa on Friday, assailing President Joe Biden’s administration for unleashing “a tidal wave of left-wing policies that threaten to wipe out all the progress that we made” in speeches that could preview his potential 2024 message.

The trip to the first presidential nominating state offered a window into how Pence is attempting to craft a political future outside the shadow of former President Donald Trump.

Despite four years of loyalty, Pence has drawn the ire of the GOP’s pro-Trump base over his refusal to heed Trump’s wishes and attempt — without any legal mechanism to do so — to thwart the counting of some states’ electoral votes on January 6.

But in front of friendly audiences, he received warm receptions as he dipped his toes into the early-state campaign waters — flipping burgers in Sioux Center and drawing cheers from a socially conservative crowd that included longtime allies in Des Moines.

Pence insisted that the agenda he and Trump had campaigned on in 2020 is a winning one, pointing to GOP gains in the House. But he largely left Trump out of it, omitting the frequent credits to the former President that had filled his speeches during his four years as vice president. He made no mention of their relationship since departing Washington.