POLITICS Pelosi will ask anti-Trump Republican Kinzinger to join 6 January panel by Bioreports July 25, 2021 written by Bioreports July 25, 2021 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Bioreports previous post Nancy Mace Called Herself a ‘New Voice’ for the GOP. Then She Pivoted. next post House Speaker Pelosi says she will name GOP Rep. Kinzinger to select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot You may also like Pelosi plans to add Republican Rep. Kinzinger to... July 25, 2021 House Speaker Pelosi says she will name GOP... July 25, 2021 Nancy Mace Called Herself a ‘New Voice’ for... July 25, 2021 Anambra PDP: Group begs Appeal, Supreme courts to... July 25, 2021 Liz Cheney’s role on Jan. 6 committee grows... July 25, 2021 Donald Trump bizarrely mused about how LeBron James... July 25, 2021 Transmission of results: Your anti-people decision will cost... July 25, 2021 Lagos LG polls: Yiaga Africa reveals key observations... July 25, 2021 Republicans are desperate for this governor to run... July 25, 2021 Lagos LG polls: Jubilation as APC reportedly clears... July 25, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply