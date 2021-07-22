pelosi-rejects-trump-allies-for-jan.-6-riot-probe;-gop-may-boycott

Reuters Videos

McCarthy rips Pelosi for ‘egregious abuse of power’

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY: “This is the Peoples’ House, not Pelosi’s House.”House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday withdrew all five of his nominees for the special committee probing the deadly January 6th attack on the Capitol after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. Pelosi earlier on Wednesday rejected Representatives Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, staunch defenders of former President Donald Trump, saying in a statement she was doing so to protect the integrity of the investigation, and due to “concern about statements made and actions taken” by Banks and Jordan. She added, “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.” McCarthy fired back, blasting Pelosi for what he called an “egregious abuse of power.” “Pelosi has created a sham process. No committee in Congress will work if one person is picking all who can serve. This has never happened before.” Pelosi created the 13-member panel after Republicans lawmakers rejected an earlier attempt to create an independent, bipartisan commission. Pelosi had previously appointed one Republican, Liz Cheney, to the panel.Cheney, who was stripped of her leadership position among House Republicans for rejecting Trump’s false claims that the November election was stolen, told reporters she would remain on the commission and agreed with Pelosi’s decision. She then criticized McCarthy for what she called his “disingenuous” “rhetoric.” “At every opportunity, the Minority Leader has attempted to prevent the American people from understanding what happened, to block this investigation.” McCarthy on Wednesday pledged Republicans would conduct their own investigation into the events of January 6th.