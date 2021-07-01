pelosi-names-8-members-of-jan-6-committee,-including-republican-liz-cheney,-to-probe-pro-trump-riot-–.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is flanked by Reps.’ Adam Schiff (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and House Homeland Security Committee Chair Benny Thompson (D-MS) as she discusses the formation of a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol during her weekly news conference in Washington, U.S., July 1, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday named members of the select committee that will investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, including Republican Rep. Liz Cheney. The California Democrat picked eight members of the panel, created in a mostly party-line vote on Wednesday. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will get to weigh in on the other five representatives on the committee. Every lawmaker Pelosi chose is a Democrat except for Cheney, who was one of two GOP representatives who voted to create the committee. She was also one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress counted President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

With her committee picks, Pelosi chose: Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who will lead the panel

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. “It is imperative that we find the truth of that day and ensure that such an assault on our Capitol and Democracy cannot ever again happen,” Pelosi said in a statement Thursday. Cheney said she was honored to be appointed to the committee.

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MI) and members of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol speak to reporters after meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 1, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

“What happened on January 6th can never happen again,” the lawmaker said in a statement. “Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner.” The panel’s formation comes as Democrats and Republicans splinter over how much more Congress needs to do to investigate what led to the attack on the Capitol, which interrupted the transfer of power. Many GOP lawmakers — who see highlighting Trump’s role in the riot as a possible liability ahead of next year’s midterm elections — have contended a new investigation would duplicate existing efforts from the Justice Department and standing congressional committees. Underscoring the Republican resistance to starting another probe, McCarthy threatened to revoke GOP representatives’ committee seats if they accepted an appointment to the panel from Pelosi, according to NBC News.