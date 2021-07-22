pelosi-considers-adding-more-republicans-to-jan.-6-committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signaled Thursday she’s considering adding more Republican members to the select committee to investigate the Jan 6. Capitol attack.

Driving the news: Asked during a news conference whether she would appoint Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) to the committee, Pelosi replied, “We’ll see.”

Why it matters: Republicans who were once on board with investigating the events of Jan. 6 are wary of the credibility of the committee after the politics of the last 24 hours have played out.

“I’m incredibly worried that the ultimate end product will not be seen as objective,” said Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), who was one of 10 Republicans who voted earlier this year to impeach President Trump.

When asked whether he would be willing to serve on the select committee if asked, Meijer said, “I don’t know.”

He previously voted in favor of establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection.

Background: Democrats sought to avoid the investigation turning into a spectacle. But during the past 24 hours, the bipartisan commission crumbled after Pelosi rejected two picks by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to serve on the commission, leading McCarthy to revoke all his picks.

What they’re saying: “[Speaker Pelosi] surprised me yesterday,” Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.), another of the 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment, and who voted in favor of the bipartisan commission, told Axios.

The congressman said that while he believes Pelosi is a “good tactician,” her decision to reject Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) was a “tactical failure.”

While Rice told Axios it’s a “shame” the committee has fractured because he would have liked an “in-depth review,” the congressman said he does not have any interest in serving on the select committee.

Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler (R-Wash.) echoed the sentiments Thursday, calling once again for a commission made up of former members.

“We’re not going to trust a bunch of politicians who are trying to get reelected or elected into leadership positions.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who has broken with his party at times and faced criticized from former President Trump, said he wouldn’t serve on the select committee because he believes it’ll become a spectacle.

“I mean at this point the committee is not, I think, worthy of support or recognition from my perspective. Pelosi has made very clear that this is a political politicized effort,” he said.

Roy added that he voted against the initial bipartisan commission because he worried it would devolve into political theater.

