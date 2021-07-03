pelosi-announces-8-members-of-the-house-select-committee-that-will-investigate-capitol-attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed eight members to the House select committee, including Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, that will investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Video Transcript

NANCY PELOSI: As you can see, I am very proud to be able to announce the members of that committee this morning. Our chairman will be Bennie Thompson. He’s chair of the Homeland Security Committee, and he negotiated the bipartisan commission. And we thank him for his leadership.

Chair Zoe Lofgren, House Administration Committee, which is having key hearings [? as ?] [? a ?] committee of jurisdiction for the safety of the Capitol.

Intelligence being very important to this chair, Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee; Pete Aguilar, House Appropriations Committee– that is a committee of jurisdiction for this– as well as being a member of the House Administration Committee.

I’m saying this in seniority order. Congresswoman Liz Cheney of the Armed Services Committee has patriotically agreed to serve on the committee. She has a family matter she’s dealing with, may join us, depending on how long this takes. But we’re very honored and proud that she has agreed to serve on the committee.

Representative Stephanie Murphy of Armed Services Committee; Representive Jamie Raskin– a constitutional scholar, as you all know– Oversight Committee. That is a committee– a committee of jurisdiction, the Committee on Oversight– also on the Judiciary Committee, which has a standing on all of this.

And then we’re very proud that Elaine Lauria, a Navy veteran– captain of the ship– maybe there’s a more technical and better– what was the title?

ELAINE LURIA: Retired commander.

NANCY PELOSI: Retired commander, oh, my gosh, and a member of the Armed Services Committee. Her interest in this is longstanding in the Congress. She is also a member of the Homeland Security Committee.