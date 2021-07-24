pegasus-project:-malware-used-against-journalists-and-dissidents

From: The Listening Post
Stunning revelations of a global epidemic of surveillance using malicious spyware. Plus, Bild’s battle for political influence in Germany.
Journalists, activists and even world leaders may have been targeted by Israeli firm NSO’s Pegasus spyware.
Leaked list shows 50,000 phone numbers believed to have been chosen by clients of Israel’s NSO Group for surveillance.
Richard Branson reaches edge of space in a leap towards making space tourism a reality for the rich.
The space race was once decided by the wealth of nations, but now its future is determined by ultra wealthy individuals.