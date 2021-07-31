Home WORLD NEWS Pegasus: Flying on the wings of Israeli ‘cyber-tech diplomacy’?
WORLD NEWS

Pegasus: Flying on the wings of Israeli ‘cyber-tech diplomacy’?

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
pegasus:-flying-on-the-wings-of-israeli-‘cyber-tech-diplomacy’?

From: The Listening Post

What was the role of the Israeli state in the spread of an insidious piece of malware? Plus, PR companies and the work they do with controversial governments.

Related

Pegasus Project: Malware used against journalists and dissidents

The global epidemic of surveillance using malicious spyware. Plus, Bild’s battle for political influence in Germany.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has said it is not aware of the surveillance activity seemingly linked to Budapest reported in international media outlets in recent days [File: Darko Vojinovic/AP]

Move comes after media reports claim Hungarian journalists, lawyers and critics of PM Viktor Orban targeted by spyware.

Mediapart has claimed that Morocco's secret services used Pegasus to infiltrate the mobile phones of its founder Edwy Plenel, pictured, and one of its journalists [File: Benoit Tessier/Reuters]

Investigation follows complaint by French news website Mediapart over Moroccan secret services’ alleged use of spyware.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks about being targeted by the previous administration of President Enrique Pena Nieto after an announcement that it allegedly purchased Pegasus spying software from the Israeli firm NSO Group [Mexico's Presidency/Handout via Reuters]

Amnesty International says its analysis found that ‘mass and selective surveillance’ has been taking place in Mexico.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Charity alone will not end the calamity of...

Partial lockdown in Karachi after alarming rise in...

India ‘warning cricketers’ against playing in Kashmir tournament

France clears extradition of Burkina Faso ex-president’s brother

George W Bush should shut up and go...

UPDATE 1-UK ‘closing in’ on free trade agreement...

Bring in the kids: Estonian city targets youths...

The surge of Covid-19 infections for unvaccinated people...

US Navy says drone strike hit oil tanker...

Samsung leaks image of Galaxy Z Fold 3...

Leave a Reply