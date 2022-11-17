PEGA Pool to Launch in 2023 to Help You Offset Your Carbon Footprint While Crypto Mining

sponsored

PEGA Pool is an eco-friendly crypto mining pool currently in private beta testing and is expected to be open to the public in the first quarter of 2023. Regarding bitcoin mining, there have always been concerns about its environmental impact; however, now is the ideal time to make a difference and contribute to a greener future by helping create a more sustainable industry. As a means to offset CO2 emissions, a portion of the fees from the PEGA pool will be used to plant trees to offset the emissions. Those who sign up for the waiting list will receive a permanent 50% discount after launch.

PEGA Pool to Help Miners Create a Greener Future

To create a more eco-friendly industry, PEGA Pool is on a mission to reduce the carbon footprint of bitcoin mining so that it can be more sustainable.

With PEGA Pool‘s robust Global Pool infrastructure, the team can handle equipment failures and outages with great confidence because the infrastructure is highly resilient. By strategically placing infrastructure in critical regions worldwide, the team has been able to mitigate the risk of traditional equipment outages and those caused by natural disasters, thereby ensuring solid up-time and availability for people who need mining services. The same core regions are also responsible for ensuring low-latency connections. It allows miners to meet deadlines promptly and experience a lower job rejection rate while increasing their profit margins regardless of location.

PEGA Pool offers a competitive revenue model, a 50% reduction in pool fees for members using renewable energy sources. In addition, PEGA Pool will continue to accept clients who use non-renewable sources of energy, and PEGA Pool will use a portion of its pool fees to help offset its mining carbon footprint by planting trees to promote the renewal of natural resources.

BTC.com Explorer has already ranked PEGA Pool 12th in terms of the largest pools in the world. (https://explorer.btc.com/pools)

As well as being a British-owned and operated company, PEGA Pool’s sister company in the United Kingdom – PEGA Mining – has been in business since 2020 already. It is dedicated to using green energy sources for all its operations.

Join the Waiting List Right Now

Sign up now to be one of the first to be able to join PEGA Pool on the day of launch by joining the waiting list. There is currently a private beta testing phase for PEGA Pool, and the service will be made available to the public in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, there will be a permanent 50% reduction in pool fees for all early-access clients. If someone is interested in participating in beta testing, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the team with as much information as possible regarding the setup. In the early phases of the beta test, beta testers are entitled to 0% pool fees, and a 0.5% pool fee will be applied after the beta test period. Those interested in learning more about the project can visit the website and also join the waiting list.

