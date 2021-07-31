pedestrian-in-serious-condition-after-being-struck-by-vehicle,-sacramento-police-say

-
ABC News Videos
Deadly small plane crash in California
Two people were killed when a small plane went down near the airport in Banning, California. No one on the ground was hurt and there is no word yet on the cause of the crash.
The Telegraph
The making of The African Queen: cannibals, killer hippos and Katharine Hepburn’s floating loo
“Do it? Of course we can do it – nothing a man can’t do if he believes in himself. Never say die, that’s my motto.” Those were Bogie’s words to Katharine Hepburn in The African Queen. Or more specifically, the words of Humphrey Bogart’s gin-sozzled captain, Charlie Allnut, to Hepburn’s well-to-do missionary, Rose, about their self-appointed mission: to ride the Ulanga River and take out a German gunboat by using Charlie’s clapped-out steamer – the African Queen herself – as a makeshift torpedo.
Bloomberg
California Orders State of Emergency to Avert Blackouts
(Bloomberg) — California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to free up energy supplies and speed development of new power plants to help the state avoid blackouts as it faces wildfires and crippling heat waves this summer.The historic drought, intense heat and blazes battering the state have left it facing a projected possible power-supply shortfall of as much as 3.5 gigawatts during late afternoons under extreme conditions, according to the emergency proclamation Friday.Califo
Associated Press
GOP govs, lawmakers supporting Mississippi anti-abortion law
A dozen Republican governors and more than 200 GOP members of Congress are wading into a court fight over a Mississippi law to restrict abortion, the outcome of which could have implications for similar measures across the country. On Thursday, attorneys for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, leader of the gubernatorial effort, submitted an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Mississippi, which wants to enforce its 2018 law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Mississippi’s Republican attorney general filed papers last week asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
The Daily Beast
Baltimore Aunt Drove Car for a Year With Kids Stuffed in Trunk: Cops
Baltimore County Police DepartmentFor about a year, a Baltimore woman allegedly drove a car with a gruesome secret: the dead body of her 7-year-old niece stashed in a suitcase in the trunk. Then in May she allegedly cracked the trunk’s lid to dump the body of her 5-year-old nephew beside it.It wasn’t until months later that police discovered the decomposing bodies of siblings Joshlyn Marie James Johnson and Larry Darnell O’Neal.Baltimore County Police said in a statement Thursday night that they
KGO – San Francisco
Here are the Bay Area cities with the lowest vaccination rates
There are zip codes in five Bay Area cities where vaccination rates are the lowest, with 45 to 60% of the population still not fully vaccinated. Experts say these Bay Area neighborhoods are driving most of the transmission fueling our fourth COVID-19 surge.