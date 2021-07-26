Peacock Acquires Exorcist Trilogy With Original Star – IGN – IGN

Universal’s Peacock streaming service has acquired the rights to a new Exorcist trilogy that will see Ellen Burstyn reprise her role of Chris MacNeil, the mother of the possessed child in the original 1973 movie.

This news comes by way of Deadline, which reports that Universal Pictures and Peacock, in collaboration with Blumhouse and Morgan Creek, have closed a $400 million-plus deal to purchase the rights for this new exorcist franchise. It will be directed by David Gordon Green, who directed 2018’s Halloween and Halloween Kills sequel.

Leslie Odom Jr., who played the original Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway, is set to star in the trilogy as the father of a demon-possessed child. As for how Burstyn’s Chris MacNeil character gets drawn into the story, Deadline reports that Odom Jr.’s character will reach out to Chris MacNeil for help.

Universal says the franchise will play out across three films and describes the trilogy as a “continuation” of the 1973 classic, rather than a remake. The first of three movies will hit theaters on October 13, 2023, but the bioreports reports that the other two movies could premiere on Peacock.

Blumhouse’s Jason Blum is set to produce the three movies alongside Morgan Creek’s David Robinson and James Robinson. The trilogy’s director, Green, will executive produce the film alongside Couper Samuelson and Danny McBride.

Blum says he’s grateful for what feels like “top notch support through the lifeline of the film” by way of Universal, Morgan Creek, and his team at Blumhouse.

The Exorcist was released in 1973 and quickly became a hit, grossing over $441 million to date, that has since spawned sequels, TV shows, and more. Burstyn was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Chris MacNeil, which was just one of the film’s 10 Academy Award nominations in total.

This deal has seemingly been in the works for some time as it was reported last December that an Exorcist sequel was in development with Blumhouse and Green. This trilogy seems to be that sequel since it’s going to be a continuation of the original 1973 movie’s story. After reading about that, check out IGN’s top 25 horror movies of all time to see where The Exorcist lands on the list.

