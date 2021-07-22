pdp-withdraws-from-ogun-local-govt-election

Barely 48 hours to Saturday’s local government election in Ogun State, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has withdrawn from the council polls.

The Chairman of the party in Ogun, Sikirulai Ogundele said this in a statement on Thursday.

Ogundele, in the statement, urged aspirants and members of the party to remain calm, saying the withdrawal was sequel to a judgment of an Ogun State High Court between him and Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC).

bioreports reports that Ogundele had earlier dragged OGSIEC to court for dealing with a faction loyal to late Buruji Kashamu of the PDP in the state.

The OGSIEC Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, said he handed over the forms of the party to the faction with the authentic documents.

“Sequel to the judgement of the Ogun State High Court, Isabo in suit no M/55/2021 between Sikirulai Ogundele VS OGSIEC, affirming the CONSENT JUDGEMENT of the Federal High Court, Abuja as delivered on 22nd June, 2021, the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the able Chairmanship of Alh (Dr) Sikirulai Ogundele hereby make the following pronouncement:

“That consequence upon the said judgement in suit M/55/2021, Ogun State PDP withdraws its participation in the Ogun State Local Government Election which is scheduled for Saturday 24th July, 2021.

“That all candidates of the party who have been earlier screened by the party to contest in the LG election and all our teeming party members and loyal supporters are enjoined to remain calm and sustain their confidence in the leadership of the party,” the statement reads.PDP