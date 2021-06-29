pdp-vows-to-sanction-officers-attending-factional-meetings

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has directed officers at all levels to desist from attending factional or sectional meetings aimed at the zoning of the 2023 governorship or any other position in the state.

The Abia PDP also frowned at the current political brickbats by politicians and groups over the 2023 governorship seat of Abia State.

The party leadership posited that such tendencies are premature and capable of distracting the party from its resolve to build a solid, all-inclusive party structure capable of winning the 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a communique signed by the PDP State Chairman, Hon Alwell Asiforo; the Secretary, David Iro; and the Publicity Secretary, Chief Fabian Nwankwo, after the end of its emergency meeting held in Umuahia.

The communique was made available to bioreports on Tuesday in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

The Abia leadership of the PDP was reacting to the recent resolution of the people of the Ukwa/Ngwa extraction of the State to retain the governorship seat of Abia ahead of the 2023 general elections.

bioreports reported that the people of the extraction spoke through their elders council, where they also resolved that no son or daughter of the area should accept the position of Deputy governorship from any party.

But, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State in the communique, however reiterated its implicit confidence in the Governor and urged him not to be distracted by these ill-advised meetings and decisions taken threat.

The communique partly stated, “PDP Abia State is at the stage of consolidating and expanding the party base in order to sustain the growth of our party in the state.

“We request that our stakeholders and party faithful should always liaise with the State secretariat of our party, for information to enable them key into the party programs, decisions and calendar from time to time for the interest of the party”.