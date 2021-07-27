Segun Adewole Published 27 July 2021

The Peoples Democratic Party has slammed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over his recent trip to London for the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The PDP said it is appalling that “Buhari could deploy the nation’s resources to travel to London” when the meeting is scheduled to be virtual.

The party also berated the Buhari regime “for trying to hide his private appointment with his doctors under the virtual meeting apparently in a bid to launder his consistent failure to honour his pre-2015 campaign promise not to embark on medical tourism, if elected President.”

The party said travelling for the virtual meeting won’t have been necessary “if his administration had not wrecked our healthcare system.”

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement read in part, “Mr. President’s action has confirmed the stand by majority of Nigerians that he is wasteful, thinks only about himself and cares less about millions of our citizens who do not have access to foreign medical treatment, and who are dying on a daily basis because the Buhari administration has crippled our health sector.

“It is disheartening that while Mr. President is spending taxpayers’ money relishing the expertise of London doctors and the luxury of medical facilities in that country, millions of Nigerians are dying in decrepit medical facilities at home.

“Moreover, is it not atrocious that Mr. President is more interested in going to London for a virtual education summit when hundreds of students, who ought to be beneficiaries of the meeting, are languishing in kidnappers’ dens, with the Buhari administration taking no concrete steps to rescue them and end incessant abduction of students in Nigeria?

“Indeed, there is no way history will be kind with President Buhari as he has always wished if he continues in his manner of thinking only about his needs at the expense of the generality of Nigerians.

“Our party, however, urges Nigerian not to resign to despondency in the face of such incompetent, selfish and insensitive Buhari-led APC administration, but to remain resilient in rallying on the platform of the PDP to rescue our nation from misrule.”