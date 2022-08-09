Home NEWS PDP Rep defects to APC, gives reason
Rep. Bello Yakubu (PDP-Kebbi State) has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yakubu disclosed this when he briefed journalists at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

He said, “APC has been my party, and I came to realise that politics in our dear state is all about development.

“People have been calling me, pleading with me to rejoin the party to continue with the development we’ve started witnessing in the state, hence my decision to rejoin the party.”

Yakubu explained that he returned to APC because of the leadership qualities of Governor Abubakar Bagudu.

He said, “Bagudu is a humble person and a leader who deserves to be supported by all and at all times.

“In 2019, if you could recall, all the political bigwigs in the state were in APC because of his charisma and manner in dealing with people.”

Yakubu, who was elected on the APC platform in 2019, had, on March 31, defected to PDP after a disagreement over the party primaries in the state.

