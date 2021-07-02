PDP Renews Legal Battle to Unseat Uzodimma – THISDAY Newspapers

Meanwhile, the PDP has filed a fresh document, requiring the listing of the suit it filed seeking to sack the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, at the Supreme Court.

Investigation revealed that the suit will soon be listed for hearing at the apex court.

According to a PDP source, the suit, filed last year by the main opposition party is now ripe for hearing because some processes were recently filed by some of the parties.

The source said the PDP, through its lawyer, Mr. Phillips Umeadi (SAN), recently filed a fresh document, requiring the listing of the case for hearing.

The source added that what is left is for the Deputy Registrar (Litigation) to liaise with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) for a hearing date, after which parties would be notified.

The PDP, in the suit, is seeking an order of the Supreme Court to reverse its decision that removed Hon. Emeka Ihedioha from office as governor of Imo State.

Respondents in the motion on notice, filed by the PDP in an earlier appeal by Ugwumba Nwosu, marked: SC/1384/2019 is: Nwosu, the Action Peoples Party (APP), governorship candidate, Uche Nnadi and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP, in the appeal, is claiming that it was wrong for the court to declare Uzodimma of the APC the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State after disqualifying Nwosu from contesting on the grounds that he allowed himself to be nominated as the governorship candidate of both the Action Alliance and APC for the same election.

It wants the court to declare that both the AA and the APC did not sponsor any candidate for the election in view of Nwosu’s double nomination by the AA and APC and his subsequent disqualification by the court in its judgment given on December 20, 2019.

PDP wants the court to order INEC to issue a certificate of return to Ihedioha, its candidate in the election, “as the duly elected governor of Imo State, having scored the second-highest number of votes in the said election sequel to the judgment of this court in Appeal No: SC/1462/2019 – Senator Hope Uzodinma & another v. Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha & others delivered on January 14, 2020.”