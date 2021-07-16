PDP Plans To Rig 2023 Elections Through Electronic Voting And Transmission – Ndume

Electronic Voting and transmission is the master plan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the 2023 general elections. This was the position of Senator Ali Ndume shortly after the national assembly voted against the adoption.

According to Ndume, “This electronic voting they are talking about, I think its PDP’s idea to rig the election because they are the ones that have the Yahoo-Yahoo boys, they are the ones that have ‘puppy’.

“These are the people otherwise I don’t see any reason for the cry out on this matter”.

The Borno senator further said, “The truth of the matter is that we had 6 elections in this country and the one that was administered under the government of APC was adjudged to be very credible where you saw opposition winning elections under a sitting government. That was not the case during the PDP”.

“If you are thinking that APC is doing this to take advantage of it, we would have taken advantage of the previous elections that were conducted credibly”.

Earlier today, members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP staged a walkout after the bill seeking to adopt electronic voting and transmission failed to pass through.