Home NEWS PDP, NNPP members dump parties for APC in Yobe
NEWSNews Africa

PDP, NNPP members dump parties for APC in Yobe

by News
0 views
pdp,-nnpp-members-dump-parties-for-apc-in-yobe

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Friday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State.

Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs, to Governor Mai Mala Buni disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Damaturu, the state capital.

Buni, while receiving the new entrants, charged them to work for the unity of the party and its success in 2023.

The governor was joined by the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Muhammadu Gadaka, and his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Alhaji Aji Bularafa.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Atiku’s interview with Arise was full of lies...

Nollywood Actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel have...

Suspected Yahoo boy allegedly kills his girlfriend and...

Ortom backs impeachment move against President Buhari

2023: PDP will reconcile aggrieved members before elections...

2023 census: Some Nigerians refusing to be counted...

PVC: Ogun cancels monthly environmental sanitation

We’ll miss him – Sanwo-Olu reacts to Sanyaolu’s...

EPL: Guardiola names new Manchester City player who...

Ekiti 2022: APC, Oyebanji urge court to dismiss...

Leave a Reply