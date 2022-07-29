pdp,-nnpp-members-dump-parties-for-apc-in-yobe

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Friday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State.

Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs, to Governor Mai Mala Buni disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Damaturu, the state capital.

Buni, while receiving the new entrants, charged them to work for the unity of the party and its success in 2023.

The governor was joined by the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Muhammadu Gadaka, and his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Alhaji Aji Bularafa.