FCT, Abuja – The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that he would not reply Rivers state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who called him a liar.

Secondus said the verbal attack on his person by Governor Wike is a cross that he would carry as a leader.

Secondus says he is not ready to go into a verbal with the governor of his home state.

The Rivers state governor had on Saturday, July 10 publicly called Secondus a liar in Abuja during the 60th birthday celebration of former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke.

Secondus opts out of verbal back and forth

But in a response to the attack on Secondus, the PDP national chairman’s spokesman, Mr. Ike Abonyi, said in a statement on Tuesday, June 13:

“Our response is that no amount of provocation will make the national chairman take issues with any leader of the party talk less a state governor.

“To do that is to remove the toga of a leader of the party. The impact of such response from the national chairman on the party will be worse than silence.

“The national chairman considers whatever negative outburst against him from any quarter as one of the Bioreports Newses a leader must receive and endure to get stronger especially when the truth is unhidden that Secondus is not a liar.”

Secondus focused on keeping the peace within the PDP

The Nigerian Tribune newspaper had earlier reported that Secondus denied the existence of a rift between him and Governor Wike.

The PDP leader stated that insinuating all is not well between him and his home state governor is capable of misleading the public concerning the situation in the party.

Meanwhile, Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on public affairs, has lambasted Governor Wike over his comments on Secondus.

Okupe in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, July 12, said that an attack on Secondus by Wike is an attack on the PDP as a whole.

He said it is ridiculous that Wike had to openly castigate Secondus at a public function, adding that the governor only exhibited indecent and irresponsible acts not an act of bravery.

. had previously reported that Secondus was asked to resign from his position due to recent defections suffered by the party.

The demand was made by Rimamnde Shawulu, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Donga/Takum/Wusa federal constituency of Taraba state.

The federal lawmaker in a letter dated addressed to Secondus asked the chairman to step down in the interest of the party.

