PDP lifts suspension of state party chairman in Edo – The Nation Newspaper

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

The members of the Edo State Working Committee (SWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have lifted the suspension of the state’s Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi. Edo Publicity Secretary of PDP, Chris Nehikhare, made the disclosure on Saturday in Benin, the state capital. Nehikhare said: “Members of SWC of Edo PDP, after their meeting, called to deliberate on the report of the committee set up to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against the Chairman, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, have exonerated and acquited him. The suspension has therefore been lifted.

“Consequently, Edo Chairman of PDP, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, will resume his office with immediate effect. We thank all party members, supporters and leaders for their cooperation and support during this period of self-audit.” It will be recalled that the Aziegbemi-led SWC of Edo PDP reported Governor Godwin Obaseki, a chieftain of the party, to the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP for attempting to dissolve the executives of the party at the ward, local government and state levels, to accommodate members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who defected with him (Obaseki) on June 19 last year.

Aziegbemi-led PDP declared that the only condition for Obaseki’s requested harmonisation would be for Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to resign and be replaced by one of the old members of PDP, thereby culminating in the suspension of the state’s chairman of the party by the loyalists of Obaseki, with Aziegbemi’s allies kicking and describing the suspension as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.