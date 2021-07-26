Members of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum are meeting in Bauchi State today (Monday) to discuss issues affecting the opposition party, insecurity, the current economic crisis as well as pieces of legislation at the National Assembly.

The Director-General, PDPGF, C. I. D. Maduabum, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday titled, ‘PDP Governors Meet in Bauchi’.

The statement read in part, “The PDP Governors’ Forum will meet on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Bauchi, Bauchi State, the Pearl of Tourism.

“The meeting will examine and deliberate on the current state of the nation and the state of their respective states.

“Issues of unemployment, the general parlous state of the Nigerian economy, the health of Nigeria’s democracy, including the Electoral Act amendment and constitution alteration bills that are pending before the National Assembly will top discussions at the meeting.

“The meeting will continue to interrogate the Federal Government’s response to the insecurity still pervading the country and proffer workable solutions.

“The governors will continue to benchmark and exchange information and ideas on best practices on various aspects of governance in their respective states, as the PDP states and their governors are currently the major beacons of light, delivering substantial democracy benefits through projects and policies impacting on the lives of Nigerians, within the limits of the general bad governance by the APC-led Federal Government.”

The statement added that the governors would also receive reports of some of the committees working on various aspects of the party’s repositioning, including e-registration.

While the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohamed, is the chief host, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State will preside over the meeting as the Chairman of the PDPGF.

