PDP governors to resist APC’s ‘attempt to foist one-party dictatorship’ – The Nation Newspaper

By Gbade Ogunwale, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have threatened to resist what they called the attempts by President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to foist one-party dictatorship on the nation.

Reacting to the exodus of some PDP governors and lawmakers to the APC in recent time, the main opposition governors said the defectors were threatened and intimidated to join the ruling party.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by the Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum, C. I. D. Maduabum, the forum decried what it called “unlawful threats, intimidation and outright underhand tactics” allegedly used by President Buhari and APC leaders to “capture” some governors and lawmakers in the PDP.

“When Mr. President directly and prejudicially regretted in his recent interview that Zamfara State was being governed by another party other than his own, it was a clear subtle threat to the governor of the state to join him or face consequences,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle dumped the PDP for the APC, a development the main opposition governors attributed to the outcome of subtle threats from the President and his party.

“Earlier, all sorts of threats had been deployed by the illegal APC Caretaker/National Convention Planning Committee whose only job seems to be to lure PDP governors and other PDP stakeholders, abandoning in the process their mandate of organising a national convention,” the statement added.

