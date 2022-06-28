pdp-gives-obasanjo-48-hours-to-clarify-comment-on-regretting-choosing-atiku-as-vice-president

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has been given 48 hours by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to clarify a recent comment he made about regretting choosing Atiku Abubakar as his vice-presidential candidate in 1999.

The former president, at an event that was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State, over the weekend, stated that one of the mistakes he made in life was the choice of his “number two” when he wanted to become the nation’s president in 1999.

“One of the mistakes I made was picking my ‘number two’ when I wanted to become the president. But because it was a genuine mistake, God saved me.” He said in part.

However, addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Monday June 27, Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustee, Senator Walid Jibril said although the party has great respect for the former President, it would be disappointing if the statement credited to him, turned out to be true.

Jibril said if the former President fails to clarify the statements credited to him within 48 hours, the party will expose his character to Nigerians.