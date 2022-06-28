pdp-gives-obasanjo-48-hours-to-clarify-comment-on-regretting-choosing-atiku-as-vice-president

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has been given 48 hours by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to clarify a recent comment he made about regretting choosing Atiku Abubakar as his vice-presidential candidate in 1999.
The former president, at an event that was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State, over the weekend, stated that one of the mistakes he made in life was the choice of his “number two” when he wanted to become the nation’s president in 1999.
“One of the mistakes I made was picking my ‘number two’ when I wanted to become the president. But because it was a genuine mistake, God saved me.” He said in part.
However, addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Monday June 27, Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustee, Senator Walid Jibril said although the party has great respect for the former President, it would be disappointing if the statement credited to him, turned out to be true.
Jibril said if the former President fails to clarify the statements credited to him within 48 hours, the party will expose his character to Nigerians.
“I wish to appeal to former President Obasanjo to come out openly to repeat what he has said. Whether or not he was misquoted or meant what was credited to him.
“Although he has not debunked what was reported, one can assume that what was quoted to have been said by him is correct, but if he fails to openly come out and say which is correct in 48 hours, you will hear the bombardment and I will have no option but to break the egg and tell the whole world and Nigerians who is Obasanjo.
“There is no doubt Obasanjo may still be angry with Atiku even after helping him to succeed but perhaps for truncating his third term agenda. In any case, Alhaji Abubakar Atuku is our presidential candidate and I can tell you for sure that he will be the President in 2023 insha Allah”, Jibril said.