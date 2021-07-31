Home POLITICS PDP felicitates Taraba’s Gov Ishaku at 67
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated the Governor of Taraba State, Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku, as he turns 67 years.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party, on Saturday, the party said Ishaku has repositioned the state in line with PDP’s developmental ideology and vision.

“The PDP is particularly proud of Governor Ishaku for his unwavering commitment to the service of our dear fatherland, as Minister of Power, Minister of Environment, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs and now as two term Governor of Taraba State.

“Our party notes that as Governor of Taraba State, Arc. Ishaku has repositioned and revolutionized the state along the critical sectors of life in line with the developmental ideology and vision of the PDP,” the statement read.

“The PDP congratulates Governor Ishaku on this auspicious occasion and prays to God, in His mercies, to grant him many more decades in good health and wisdom in the service of humanity. Congratulations to the people’s governor.”

