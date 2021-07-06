Home News Africa PDP Federal Representatives Defect To APC
Some members of the House of Representatives, numbering four, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Zamfara State on Tuesday defected to the All Progressives Congress(APC).

They cited the crisis within the party for their action.

They are Bello Hassan Shinkafi, Ahmed Bakura, Ahmed Shehu and Suleiman Gumi.

In a letter signed by Rep. Suleiman Gumi and read at Tuesday plenary, the lawmakers said they were leaving the PDP because of the crisis within it, which led to dissolution of the state chapter by the National leadership of the party.

The six PDP lawmakers from the State had agreed with to move with Governor Bello Matawalle to the APC.

