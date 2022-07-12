Home POLITICS PDP empowers party faithful in Delta
PDP empowers party faithful in Delta

Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward 3 in Illah, Oshimili North Council of Delta State, yesterday, empowered no fewer than 300 persons with motorcycles and modern farming equipment.

The gesture by the leaders also included cash gifts ranging from N5,000 to N100,000 to 200 women, youths, villages and camps inhabited by non-indigenes.

The disbursement was done at an enlarged meeting of members of the party drawn from nine communities in the Ward.

Items given to beneficiaries were 10 motorcycles, 50 agro-chemical spraying machines, 50 cartons of herbicides, 50 cutlasses and cash gifts to no fewer than 300 party faithful.

Addressing the crowd, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika; Director-General, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr. Andy Ilabor and PDP House of Assembly candidate for the council, Mr. Frank Esenwa, said it was part of measures to reward party loyalists for their support over the years.

They described Oshimili North as home for PDP and pledged to give 100 per cent votes to the party in the 2023 general elections.

