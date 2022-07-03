pdp-cries-out-over-alleged-unlawful-arrest-of-members-by-police

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun has given 24 hours to the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode to give a public explanation why it allegedly unlawfully arrested and detained its members.

A statement by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party, Akindele Adekunle, on Saturday, said the party demanded a public explanation from the Police on the reasons for embarking on the mass arrest of PDP members for some days now.

Adekunle accused the Osun State Commissioner of Works and Transport, Remi Omowaye of taking police operatives to private homes of PDP members in some local governments in the state to forcefully arrest them without cause.

He added that operatives of the police were reported to have invaded private homes of the PDP members in Ijebu-Ijesa and Eti Oni in Oriade and Atakumosa East local governments.

The party alleged that the police were carrying out the arrest in the dead of night, “sporadic gunshots, thereby subjecting the victims and their relatives to unnecessary psychological trauma.

“This is the height of abuse of office by the cabinet member of Gboyega Oyetola’s government and acutely unprofessional on the part of the police for making themselves available for unjust harassment of citizens they are being paid to protect.

The PDP also accused operatives of the South West Security Network, code name Amotekun of becoming another tool for harassing the people of the state as according to him against the primary objective for which it was established.