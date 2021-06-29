Home News Africa PDP constitutes committee for Akwa-Ibom State special congress – bioreports
PDP constitutes committee for Akwa-Ibom State special congress – bioreports

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday constituted Akwa Ibom Special State Congress committee which will elect the State party Chairman.

This was disclosed in a statement, issued by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), in Abuja.

Akobundu said that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) approved the appointment of Edmond Mark as Chairman and Mr Christian Ibelachi as secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee are Sir John Ngbede, Mrs Helen Adebakin and Hon Ben Olorunfemi.

He noted that the Congress is scheduled to commence work on Wednesday, June 30, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

