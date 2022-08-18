PDP congratulates IBB at 81

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, on his 81st birthday.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Wednesday, described Babangida as a courageous leader.

It also described him as a statesman and nationalist, who remained exceptionally loyal and committed to national unity, stability and economic development.

“He is an undiminished quintessence of development-oriented leadership, whose government laid solid foundation for infrastructural and policy development in key sectors of our economy.

“He remains a Pan-Nigerian leader and the PDP recognises and deeply appreciates his continuing role towards the growth and stability of our great Party and the nation at large, even in his retirement,” it read.

Ologunagba said the PDP celebrated Babangida on the auspicious occasion, and prayed to God to bless him with more years in good health.

He said that this would enable the nation to continue to benefit from his wealth of experience and wise counsel.

The spokesman said this was also important in the party’s mission to rescue, redirect and rebuild the nation..

