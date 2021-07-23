PDP congratulates ex-president Jonathan on appointment as ISCP-Africa Chairman – The Nation Newspaper

Agency Reporter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his appointment as Chairman, International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP)-Africa.

The party’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Thursday.

ISCP-Africa, is an association of incumbent and former heads of state and their deputies, established in 2019 by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), an organisation in general consultative status with the United Nations (UN).

Ologbondiyan said the appointment was in recognition of his leadership qualities as a democrat as well as his resounding success in peace-keeping efforts across the world.

“Our party is assured that former President Jonathan, will deploy his wealth of experience strengthened by the democratic tenets and principles of our great party, in his new mandate of providing direction for the essentials of peace, security and development in Africa.

“The party also congratulates ex-President Jonathan on his appointment as the Chancellor of Cavendish University, Uganda (CUU).

“The PDP is elated that former President Jonathan is so honoured to hold the position previously held by late President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia as well as late President Benjamin Mkapa of the Republic of Tanzania, because of his commitment to education and human capital development, in line with the ideals of the PDP,” he said.

Ologbondiyan urged Jonathan to use the positions to further the advancement of peace and development in Africa and the world at large.(NAN)