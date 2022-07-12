Home POLITICS PDP confirms Funke Akindele as Lagos deputy governorship candidate
PDP confirms Funke Akindele as Lagos deputy governorship candidate

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named Nollywood actress Funke Akindele as the deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State for the 2023 election.

Funke Akindele in a video on her Instagram page announced that she is the running mate to the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State Olajide Adediran known as Jandor.

“I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child,” Akindele said.

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potentials.”

This comes two weeks after her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, announced that they have gone their separate ways.

Bello, who confirmed the separation in an Instagram post on July 1, said things had not been going well between him and the actress in the last two years, adding that all efforts expended on reconciling their differences had proved abortive.

The actress has not spoken about her separation from Bello nor addressed his allegations.

She excluded Bello’s name while reintroducing herself to her supporters at the end of the video.

