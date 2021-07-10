Home News Africa PDP Chieftain Joins APC In Imo
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo, Mr Hillary Ugochukwu, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ugochukwu, a former senatorial aspirant of the party, made the disclosure at a reception organised in his honour by the state leaders of the APC in Owerri on Saturday.

He said he registered with the APC in his home ward in Ogwa in Mbaitoli Local Government Area (LGA) of the state before his advancement to the state level.

”After careful thought and due consultation, I have decided to join the ruling party so as to have the right platform to fully support the development milestones of Gov. Hope Uzodimma,“ he said.

Speaking at the reception at the APC secretariat in Owerri, Mr Lemmy Akakem, a chieftain of the party, described Ugochukwu’s choice of working with the State Governor as an indication that the administration is doing well.

