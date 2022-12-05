PDP appoints Dogara as campaign council member

Former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has been appointed as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council.

In a statement on Sunday, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who also doubles as the Director-General of the PDP PCO, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Part of the statement read, “The leadership of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council wishes to formally announce that Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has been appointed as a member of the Presidential Campaign Council with immediate effect.

“This is part of our continuous effect in joining hands with our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to recover our great country, Nigeria.”

Dogara, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, had expressed opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party.

On Friday, the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum comprising Christian and Muslim religious and political leaders in the North, including Dogara, endorsed Atiku.

