pdp-announces-national-campaign-committee-for-osun-election

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced a 128-member campaign council for the State of Osun Governorship Election coming up on July 16.

Announcing the team on Monday, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party named Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri as the Chairman.

As disclosed by Umar Bature, PDP’s National Organising Secretary, through a statement, said the Council will be inaugurated on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, was also named among 11 other governors, Senators and others in the campaign council.

Recall that Wike, after losing the Presidential ticket of the party to Atiku Abubakar has not been on the good side with the party activities.

He failed to attend the announcement of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the PDP’s running mate to the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, causing anxiety that he may not be committed to the affairs of the party.

In the past week, he has been visited by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, who’s the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and the presidential candidate of the All Nigeria People’s Party, ANPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who was twice governor on the platform of the PDP and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed of the PDP.