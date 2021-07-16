Paytm Parent Plans $2.2 Billion IPO in India – The Wall Street Journal

NEW DELHI—The company behind Indian mobile-payment app Paytm plans to raise up to $2.2 billion through one of India’s largest-ever initial public offerings, capitalizing on a boom in the country’s stock market.

As part of the share sale by One97 Communications Ltd., some of its big-name backers—including Jack Ma’s financial-technology giant Ant Group Co. —will trim their holdings, a filing showed Friday.

The IPO has a maximum size of 166 billion rupees, the equivalent of $2.23 billion. According to research firm Prime Database Group, that would make it India’s largest-ever IPO in rupee terms—although not in dollar terms, since the rupee has depreciated over the last several years.

One97 is seeking to be valued at least $25 billion via its IPO, according to a person familiar with the matter. It was last valued at $16 billion based on a private investment in 2019. Subject to regulatory approval, the IPO could be launched within the next few months.

The offering will be split half and half between new shares and stock sold by existing shareholders, including Ant and its sister company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. , Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and funds linked to Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp.