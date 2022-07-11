payne-sisters-thrilled-to-make-history-with-nigeria-at-wafcon-2022

Payne sisters, Toni and Nicole are delighted to make history with Nigeria after they both started Sunday night’s 4-0 win against Burundi at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Toni and Nicole became the first siblings to start for the Super Falcons in tournament history against the Swallows.

The pair, who were born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, United States of America represented the country at the youth level but later switched international allegiance.

Toni, who plays for the Spanish club, Sevilla has played every minute of Super Falcons’ three games in Morocco.

She played in central midfield in the first game against South Africa, left-back in the win versus Botswana and was deployed as a right-back on Sunday.

Nicole started her first game at WAFCON 2022 against the Burundians featuring at left-back.

“I am really excited. To represent Nigeria with my sister is a dream come true. We feel really proud and blessed to be in this position,” Nicole, the younger of the siblings, told ESPN.