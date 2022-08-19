“Paying rent will make you realise why the prodigal son went back home” – Don Jazzy says

Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy, has said some people will not understand why the biblical ‘prodigal son’ returned to his father’s house until they start paying rent.

The Mavin Records boss stated this in a post shared on his Instastory on Friday, August 19.

Culled from the book of Luke, the prodigal son was a young man who demanded for his inheritance from his father.

He left home and began living a reckless life with the resources he received from his dad.

After squandering it all, he was forced to take a menial job to make a living due to the untold hardship. He then decided to return home to his father when the suffering became unbearable.

Referencing the parable, Don Jazzy said a lot of people won’t understand the prodigal son’s action until they are faced with the financial responsibility of renting an apartment.

“Until you start paying house rent, you’ll never understand why the prodigal son came back”, he wrote on his Instastory.

A while back, Don Jazzy announced the death of his mother.

Jazzy made the announcement in an Instagram post sharing a photo of the mom.

“I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.”

“I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her.”

“She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer.”

“I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss.”