pay-us-before-voting,-voters-tell-pdp,-apc-agents-in-ife

-Show Us Your Vote And Collect Money, Agents Tell Voters

There was breakdown of trust between vote buyers and sellers at polling unit 13, post graduate hall, OAU, Ife Central local government of the State.

Bioreports witnessed how some voters were asking agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pay them before casting their votes.

Some of the voters rejected the plea of the agents to vote before collecting money.

The agents also refused to pay the voters, insisting that they will need to see which party they voted for before paying them.

It was noted that some of the voters were openly displaying their ballot papers after voting to the agents.

The electorates were also hostile to newsmen, a situation that made it impossible for some reporters to take video shut or pictures.