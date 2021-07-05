Paula Rego: Gutsy Paintings At New Tate Britain Retrospective – Forbes

Paula Rego, Cast of Characters from Snow White, 1996

Paula Rego/Tate



Since the 1950s, Paula Rego has played a key role in redefining figurative art in the UK and internationally. An uncompromising and expressive artist, she has revolutionised the way in which women are represented. Although born in Portugal, Paula Rego has spent most of her life in London so a comprehensive retrospective of her work to date at Tate Britain seems fitting.

Tate Britain opens UK’s largest ever retrospective dedicated to Portuguese visual artist Paula Rego

Getty Images



The exhibition tells the story of this artist’s remarkable life, highlighting the personal nature of much of her work and the socio-political context in which it is rooted. Fascism, a misogynistic art world and manic depression are among the subjects dealt with in Paula Rego’s art. The show reveals her broad range of references, from comic strips to history paintings. Featuring over 100 works including fantastic, rarely seen early collage pieces, paintings, large-scale pastels, drawings and etchings, the show spans Rego’s early work from the 1950s to her richly layered, staged scenes from the 2000s. Seventeen works in the exhibition, including her Snow White painting for Disney, have never been shown in the UK before.

Paula Rego, Interrogation, 1950

Paula Rego



The exhibition begins with a selection of Rego’s rarely seen early works in which the artist first explored personal as well as social struggle. Her powerful work Interrogation, painted in 1950 when she was only fifteen years of age, asserted early on her commitment to denouncing injustices and standing up for victims. Paintings, collages and drawings from the 1960s to 1970s show her fierce opposition to the Portuguese dictatorship. For these pieces she drew upon a wide range of sources for inspiration, including advertisements, caricatures and news stories. She also explored folk tales as representations of human psyche and behavior, as with Brancaflor – The Devil and the Devil’s Wife in Bed 1975.

Paula Rego, The Dance, 1988

Paula Rego/ Tate



Rego abandoned collage in 1980 and returned to painting, combining childhood memories with her experiences as a woman, wife and lover. The exhibition includes major paintings from this period such as pieces from ‘The Vivian Girls’ series, in which girls rebel against a coercive society. Important works that established Rego’s reputation when first exhibited at the Serpentine Gallery in 1988 are here, including The Policeman’s Daughter 1987. Many of these pictures relate to Rego’s relationship with her husband, the painter Victor Willing, who for many years suffered from multiple sclerosis and died in 1988. One of her best known works, The Dance, set on a Portuguese beach, is intensely personal and took six months to complete. Painted the year her husband died, it features both the artist and her husband, along with her grandmother and mother.

Paula Rego at the Tate Britain on July 05, 2021 in London, England.

Getty Images



Paula Rego was born in Lisbon, Portugal in 1935, during the authoritarian dictatorship of António de Oliveira Salazar. Her parents were anti-fascists and Anglophile and sent their daughter away to a finishing school in Kent, England. She went on to study painting at the Slade School of Fine Art where she met fellow painting student Victor Willing, whom she married in 1959. After graduating, Rego and her family lived between Britain and Portugal and settled in London in 1972. She represented both nations at the São Paulo Biennial (the second oldest art biennial after Venice): Portugal in 1969 and Great Britain in 1985. In 1988, following the death of her husband, Paula Rego’s solo exhibitions at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, Lisbon, Serralves Museum, Porto and Serpentine Gallery, London, cemented her reputation as a major contemporary artist. In 2009, a museum dedicated to her work, Casa das Histórias Paula Rego, opened in Cascais, Portugal. The documentary Paula Rego, Secrets and Stories, directed by her son Nick Willing, was released in 2017.

Tate Britain opens UK’s largest ever retrospective dedicated to Portuguese visual artist Paula Rego … [+] at the Tate Britain on July 05, 2021 in London, England.

Getty Images



Paula Rego at Tate Britain, 7 July – 24 October 2021. Tickets £18 / Free for Members/Concessions available.