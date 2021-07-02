paul-sullivan:-the-white-sox-josh-donaldson-feud-could-linger-for-a-while:-‘i-don’t-like-when-people-fabricate-things,’-liam-hendriks-says-of-twins-slugger

CHICAGO — In the curious case of the Chicago White Sox versus Josh Donaldson, we call to the stand an expert witness who is familiar with both parties.

Liam Hendriks, a teammate of the Minnesota Twins third baseman when they played for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015, currently is the White Sox closer.

Donaldson became public enemy No. 1 on the South Side after alleging Sox starter Lucas Giolito was “probably cheating” by using sticky stuff and then bragging of getting the better of Giolito in a parking-lot confrontation after Tuesday’s game.

“I said, ‘I’m in your face,’ ” Donaldson said Wednesday of the postgame incident. “ ‘I’m telling you what I think. What have you got to say about that?’ And he didn’t have any response.”

Giolito, through a team spokesman, declined an interview request Thursday. He hasn’t spoken with the media since calling Donaldson a “(bleeping) pest” Tuesday after the Twins star sarcastically mentioned the lack of “sticky stuff” after homering off Giolito.

Hendriks said Donaldson has the right to say whatever he wants but was not being truthful in his account of the parking-lot incident.

“The game has changed a little bit,” Hendriks told the Chicago Tribune on Thursday before the White Sox’s 8-5 win against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. “This game, there has always been players with egos. … You need that ego. A lot of guys need to have it, whether it’s a chip on their shoulder or they need to play the villain or the antihero to pump themselves up.

“I’m fine with that. … I just don’t like when people fabricate things.”

Hendriks suggested Donaldson wasn’t acting as tough as he portrayed. Hendriks admitted to having some “issues” with Donaldson in Toronto at the end of the 2015 season but said it was in the past.

“What I do have an issue with is (him) having a conversation with a guy after a game, and (Donaldson said) ‘You guys have got a good team, I was trying to pump my team up,’ ” Hendriks said, referring to the parking-lot incident.

“And then in the media the next morning, (Donaldson was) saying, ’Yeah, I confronted him about it. He didn’t say anything.’ That’s false, and we have witnesses.”

Hendriks left it up to Giolito to reveal what he said to Donaldson. Giolito is not expected to speak with the media until after his start Sunday in Detroit.

Donaldson also ripped former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen, creating headlines. Donaldson was unavailable to talk before Thursday’s game.

“He’ll instigate and then run to the back,” Hendriks said of Donaldson.

The White Sox, mind you, are no one’s definition of wallflowers. They like to talk smack, celebrate home runs or even scream obscenities when coming off the mound after a successful inning.

Being cocky is part of their personality and a reason for their first-half success, right?

“Without a doubt,” Hendriks said. “But as a team, you need that edge.”

So perhaps Donaldson is a lot more like them than anyone cares to admit. Hendriks compared the 2021 Sox to the 2015 Jays, who made it to American League Championship Series with bat-flipping slugger José Bautista.

“I see a lot of the makings of that team here, the cockiness in the dugout and in the media,” Hendriks said. “We thrive off the negative energy. I love being booed on the road. It’s something that gets me going a little and plays into my personality really well.

“How many baseball movies are there that the White Sox end up being the villains?”

Other than “Major League II” and “Eight Men Out,” I couldn’t think of any. But Hendriks was on a roll.

“That seems to be the personality we’re rolling with,” he said. “We may be villains but we have a lot of fun on this team. We embrace it.”

It takes a villain to know a villain. Perhaps Donaldson was just doing his part to create interest in the Sox-Twins rivalry. Face it — there really is no other reason to come out and watch the Twins, one of the biggest flops in baseball this season.

“Maybe he was poking his own team’s bear to try and get out of hibernation or whatever,” Hendriks said. “I’ll tell you this much, from playing with Donaldson in 2015 with the Blue Jays, I love what he’s able to do on the field. I love the energy and everything he’s able to do on the field.

“Off the field? I’m not a fan.”

Has he let Donaldson know he’s “not a fan?”

“I have told him that,” Hendriks replied. “Anything I say in the media, I say to people, without a doubt.

“No sugarcoating. No nothing. I do not like him as a person.”

While it would behoove Giolito to give his account of the parking-lot confrontation, Hendriks said the pitcher is too smart to engage in a long-running war of words.

“Gio is a very methodical person,” Hendriks said. “He doesn’t say too many things off the cuff. He’s a very intelligent guy. I think the other night may or may not have got the best of him a little bit.

“But it’s part and parcel of this game. There’s a reason there’s been a Twins-White Sox rivalry for a few years now. We both have good teams and both trying to look to get any edge and any advantage we can.”

The best way for the Sox to respond, Hendriks said, is on the field. The Sox have seven more games against the Twins before the July 31 trade deadline.

“Hopefully we can make some moves and see what we can do about changing their possible prospects about being a buyer or a seller,” he said.

Meanwhile, Donaldson was booed loudly every time he made a move Thursday, just as he was the last two nights. His reputation on the South Side as a player you love to hate will only be enhanced as time goes on.

Donaldson might be just the villain the Sox need to fuel their fire.

At the very least, he has made things interesting.