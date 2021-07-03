paul-pogba-fuels-manchester-united-exit-after-he-was-spotted-former-juventus-teammate-in-miami

Manchester United have not been able to convince Paul Pogba to sign an extension despite having a year left on his deal

The midfielder is currently holidaying in the United States after failing to help his country avoid crashing out of Euro 2020 Championship

Pogba and former teammate Paulo Dybala were spotted together during their summer break in Miami

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United remains unsettled as both parties have yet to reach a reasonable conclusion over an extension at Old Trafford.

The French World Cup winner has just 12 months left on his current deal with the Red Devils and by January 2022, he would be able to speak freely with other clubs.

He has already confirmed he wanted out of the Premier League club after declaring himself ready to play for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid some months back.

Paul Pogba against Paulo Dybala during their Champions League Group H encounter in 2018.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

But, now that the three-time Champions League winning manager has left Los Blancos, all routes might lead to Juventus – where he formerly shone along some top stars.

The 28-year-old who recently crashed out of the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship has however been spotted with Paulo Dybala while holidaying in Miami, USA.

What Paul Pogba said after reuniting with Dybala

Both stars posed for pictures while Pogba wrote on his official Instagram page after sharing their picture, saying:

“Always connected Paulo Dybala.”

Both players also made some kind of gesture with smiles on their faces while the tip of their index fingers touched on the balcony of a beach-front house.

Now that Massimiliano Allegri is back in charge of the Old Lady, the Turin-based club might also reignited their interest in the Frenchman while they hope to sign him for free next summer.

Pogba won the Europa League and the EFL Cup under former boss Jose Mourinho at the end of the 2016-17 season but has not been able to replicate the performance since then.

He has also been heavily criticised by some of the club’s legends and pundits for his inconsistencies while representing the Red Devils.

