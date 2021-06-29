- Paul George Talks Criticism, Postgame Interview – Game 5 WCF – Suns vs Clippers | 2021 NBA Playoffs House of Highlights
- Ex-NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy: ‘I’m sick of the sissification of the game’ Fox News
- Cousins on George: ‘I don’t know where this trolling (expletive) has come from’ Arizona Sports
- Paul George ERUPTS for 41 PTS Setting CLIPPERS RECORD in Game 5 W! ☄️ NBA
- Paul George just played arguably the best game of his career in the most important game of his career CBS Sports
- View Full Coverage on Google News