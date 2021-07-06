patriots-wr-n’keal-harry-has-requested-a-trade,-says-agent

Harry’s agent explains why Patriots WR is requesting trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have been busy making moves this offseason to improve their offense, and it looks like at least one more transaction could be coming soon.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry has requested a trade from the Patriots, according to his agent, Jamal Tooson.

Tooson explained the situation in a statement tweeted by NFL Media reporter Mike Garafolo:

Harry was a first-round pick (32nd overall) of the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was the first wide receiver drafted by the Patriots in Round 1 during Bill Belichick’s two-decade tenure with the team.

Report: Why Gilmore doesn’t expect to be traded amid holdout

Unfortunately for Harry and the Patriots, the former Arizona State wideout hasn’t lived up to expectations. Injuries hampered his development as a rookie in 2019. He received more of a role in the offense last season but again failed to make much of an impact.

Harry tallied 33 receptions for 309 yards with two touchdowns in 14 games during the 2020 campaign.

A fresh start would be best for the 23-year-old wide receiver and the Patriots.

The Pats will open training camp in a few weeks.