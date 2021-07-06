patriots-sign-qb-mac-jones-to-rookie-contract-worth-$15.6-million

Patriots sign Mac Jones to rookie contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have officially signed their first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mac Jones has signed his rookie contract worth $15.6 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Like all first-rounders, it’s a four-year deal with a fifth-year option.

The Patriots selected Jones with the No. 15 pick in April’s draft. He was fantastic at Alabama last season, throwing for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions in leading the Crimson Tide to an undefeated 13-0 season and a national championship.

Jones and former league MVP Cam Newton are the leading candidates to win the starting quarterback job for the Patriots before Week 1 of the regular season. Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer are also on the depth chart.

Training camp opens at the Gillette Stadium practice fields in a few weeks. That’s when Jones will resume his quest to become the No. 1 QB in New England.