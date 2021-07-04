Home NEWS Patrick Vieira appointed new Crystal Palace manager
Patrick Vieira appointed new Crystal Palace manager

Patrick Vieira has been named Crystal Palace’s new manager on a three-year contract.

The Premier League side wanted a new boss in charge ahead of Monday’s return to pre-season training.

Talks continued throughout the week, even though an initial agreement was reached on Tuesday.

Palace wanted to appoint a manager with Premier League experience, but with time running out and a number of players contemplating their contractual situations, the club decided to speed up the appointment.

“I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together,” said Vieira.

“It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the Chairman and Sporting Director about their ambition and plans for the whole club including the Academy. The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.”

